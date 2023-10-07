Leody Taveras vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 1
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Leody Taveras -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on October 7 at 1:03 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for ALDS Game 1.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: FS1
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras has 31 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .268.
- He ranks 48th in batting average, 107th in on base percentage, and 83rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Taveras has gotten at least one hit in 64.1% of his games this year (93 of 145), with multiple hits 38 times (26.2%).
- Looking at the 145 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 13 of them (9.0%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Taveras has had an RBI in 44 games this year (30.3%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 36.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.7%.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|75
|.285
|AVG
|.253
|.333
|OBP
|.296
|.456
|SLG
|.392
|23
|XBH
|25
|9
|HR
|5
|37
|RBI
|30
|59/17
|K/BB
|58/18
|8
|SB
|6
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Orioles have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.89).
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 177 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Bradish (12-7 with a 2.83 ERA and 168 strikeouts in 168 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 31st of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty went two scoreless innings without giving up a hit.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.83), fourth in WHIP (1.043), and 24th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.