Kramer Hickok will play at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi in the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship from October 5-7. The par-72 course spans 7,461 yards and the purse available is $8,200,000.00.

He's currently listed by bookmakers at +25000 to pick up the win this week.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

+25000

Kramer Hickok Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Hickok has shot better than par on eight occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Hickok has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

In his past five appearances, Hickok's average finish has been 29th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

In his past five events, Hickok has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 40 -3 281 0 11 0 0 $573,602

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Hickok did not make the cut in any of his last five trips to this event.

Hickok finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

This tournament will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,461 yards, 444 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Golfers at Country Club of Jackson have averaged a score of -7 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

Hickok will take to the 7,461-yard course this week at Country Club of Jackson after having played courses with an average length of 7,261 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Hickok's Last Time Out

Hickok was in the 68th percentile on par 3s at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.10-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship ranked in the 18th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.97).

Hickok shot better than 78% of the competitors at the Fortinet Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.71.

Hickok recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, worse than the field average of 1.1.

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Hickok carded one bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.2).

Hickok's one birdie or better on the 20 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were less than the tournament average (5.4).

In that most recent outing, Hickok had a bogey or worse on three of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.3).

Hickok ended the Fortinet Championship with a birdie or better on four of eight par-5s, less than the field's average, 4.4.

On the eight par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Hickok had one bogey or worse, fewer than the tournament average of 1.2.

