Kevin Roy will play at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi at the par-72, 7,461-yard Country Club of Jackson from October 5-7.

Looking to place a bet on Roy at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +25000 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Roy Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Kevin Roy Insights

Roy has finished better than par eight times and shot eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Roy has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

In his past five appearances, Roy has finished in the top 20 once.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

Roy has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five tournaments. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score once.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 32 -8 277 0 7 0 0 $285,879

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Roy played this event was in 2022, and he finished 76th.

Country Club of Jackson will play at 7,461 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,017.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Country Club of Jackson has a recent scoring average of -7.

The average course Roy has played in the past year has been 161 yards shorter than the 7,461 yards Country Club of Jackson will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -8. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -7.

Roy's Last Time Out

Roy finished in the first percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.63 strokes.

He shot well to finish in the 67th percentile on par 4s at the Fortinet Championship, averaging 3.90 strokes on those 20 holes.

Roy was better than 93% of the golfers at the Fortinet Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.71.

Roy failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other participants averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Roy had more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.2).

Roy's six birdies or better on par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were more than the field average of 5.4.

At that last outing, Roy's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 4.3).

Roy ended the Fortinet Championship with a birdie or better on five of the eight par-5s, bettering the field average of 4.4.

On the eight par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Roy outperformed the field average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.