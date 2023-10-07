Kevin Pillar vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 1
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 2:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kevin Pillar returns to action for the Atlanta Braves versus Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia PhilliesOctober 7 at 6:07 PM ET. The teams will match up to begin the NLDS.
In his last action (on October 1 against the Nationals) he went 0-for-4.
Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Kevin Pillar At The Plate
- Pillar is batting .228 with 10 doubles, nine home runs and six walks.
- Pillar has gotten a hit in 35 of 79 games this year (44.3%), including nine multi-hit games (11.4%).
- In 11.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Pillar has had an RBI in 25 games this season (31.6%), including seven multi-RBI outings (8.9%).
- He has scored in 32.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.8%.
Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|41
|.190
|AVG
|.254
|.220
|OBP
|.266
|.354
|SLG
|.458
|7
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|19
|21/3
|K/BB
|29/3
|2
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.04 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez (4-6) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 4.18 ERA in 125 2/3 innings pitched, with 119 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Wednesday, Sept. 27 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the lefty threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 28-year-old has put together a 4.18 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 22 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .267 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.