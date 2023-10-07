The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung (.270 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Saturday at 1:03 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 1 of the ALDS..

In his last appearance, he racked up three extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and an RBI) against the Rays.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Game Time: 1:03 PM ET

1:03 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

TV Channel: FS1

FS1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is hitting .266 with 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 30 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 100th, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.

In 68.5% of his 124 games this season, Jung has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 37 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (20 of 124), and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Jung has driven in a run in 42 games this season (33.9%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (16.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 50 games this year (40.3%), including multiple runs in 23 games.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 58 .272 AVG .260 .336 OBP .294 .472 SLG .463 23 XBH 26 12 HR 11 40 RBI 30 79/20 K/BB 71/10 0 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings