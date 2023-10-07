Joel Dahmen will be at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi at the par-72, 7,461-yard Country Club of Jackson from October 5-7.

Looking to place a wager on Dahmen at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +12500 to pick up the win this week. Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Dahmen Odds to Win: +12500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Joel Dahmen Insights

Dahmen has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day bogey-free three times and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 14 rounds.

Dahmen has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Dahmen has finished in the top 10 once in his past five tournaments.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

In his past five events, Dahmen has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average once.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 39 -4 279 0 14 2 4 $1.3M

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

In Dahmen's past four appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 38th.

Dahmen has three made cuts in his past four appearances at this tournament.

Dahmen finished 13th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Country Club of Jackson will play at 7,461 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,017.

Country Club of Jackson has seen an average tournament score of -7 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Dahmen will take to the 7,461-yard course this week at Country Club of Jackson after having played courses with an average length of 7,282 yards in the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -7.

Dahmen's Last Time Out

Dahmen was in the 38th percentile on par 3s at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship was below average, putting him in the 28th percentile of the field.

Dahmen was better than 37% of the field at the Fortinet Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.71.

Dahmen carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, worse than the field average of 1.1.

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Dahmen carded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.2).

Dahmen's two birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were less than the tournament average (5.4).

At that most recent competition, Dahmen's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, 4.3).

Dahmen finished the Fortinet Championship with a birdie or better on three of eight par-5s, underperforming the field average, 4.4.

On the eight par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Dahmen had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field's average of 1.2.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.