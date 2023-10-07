Jason Dufner will be among those at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi at Country Club of Jackson from October 5-7.

Looking to wager on Dufner at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +20000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Dufner Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Jason Dufner Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Dufner has shot better than par on 15 occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 18 rounds.

Dufner has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Dufner has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice in his past five tournaments.

He has made the cut in four of his past five appearances.

In his past five tournaments, Dufner has posted a score better than average in four of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 41 -5 281 0 11 0 0 $484,240

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Dufner did not make the cut in any of his last three trips to this event.

Dufner missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Country Club of Jackson measures 7,461 yards for this tournament, 444 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,017).

Country Club of Jackson has seen an average tournament score of -7 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Dufner will take to the 7,461-yard course this week at Country Club of Jackson after having played courses with an average length of 7,299 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Dufner's Last Time Out

Dufner finished in the 16th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.31 strokes.

He averaged 3.90 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Fortinet Championship, which was good enough to place him in the 67th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.97).

Dufner shot better than 93% of the field at the Fortinet Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.71.

Dufner did not card a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the field averaged 1.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Dufner recorded more bogeys or worse (five) than the tournament average (2.2).

Dufner's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were more than the field average of 5.4.

At that last tournament, Dufner's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 4.3).

Dufner ended the Fortinet Championship bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4) with 10 on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Fortinet Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Dufner finished without one.

