The Sanderson Farms Championship is underway, and Greyson Sigg is currently in 126th place with a score of +1.

Looking to wager on Greyson Sigg at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +100000 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Sigg Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Greyson Sigg Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Sigg has shot better than par on 12 occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on three occasions.

Over his last 16 rounds, Sigg has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Sigg has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five appearances.

He has made the cut in three of his past five tournaments.

Sigg has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Sigg has made the cut in three consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 42 -7 265 0 16 0 0 $1.1M

Other Players at the Sanderson Farms Championship

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Sigg has one top-10 finish in his past two appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been ninth.

In his past two appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

Sigg last competed at this event in 2022 and finished ninth.

This course is set up to play at 7,461 yards, 443 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Country Club of Jackson checks in at 7,461 yards, 210 yards longer than the average course Sigg has played in the past year (7,251 yards).

Sigg's Last Time Out

Sigg was rather mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, averaging 3.06 strokes to finish in the 56th percentile of competitors.

His 3.88-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship was strong, putting him in the 81st percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Fortinet Championship, Sigg shot better than 37% of the competitors (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Sigg recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other participants averaged 1.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Sigg had more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.2).

Sigg's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were more than the field average of 5.4.

At that most recent outing, Sigg's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 4.3).

Sigg finished the Fortinet Championship with a birdie or better on five of the 16 par-5s, more than the field average of 4.4.

On the 16 par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Sigg recorded one bogey or worse, fewer than the tournament average of 1.2.

All statistics in this article reflect Sigg's performance prior to the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship.

