The No. 5 Florida State Seminoles (4-0) and the Virginia Tech Hokies (2-3) will meet in a matchup of ACC teams on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. The Hokies will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, bookmakers have them as 23.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 53.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida State vs. Virginia Tech matchup.

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC City: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida State Moneyline Virginia Tech Moneyline BetMGM Florida State (-23.5) 53.5 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Florida State (-24) 52.5 -2500 +1100 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 6 Odds

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends

Florida State has covered three times in four games with a spread this season.

The Seminoles have been favored by 23.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Virginia Tech has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

Florida State & Virginia Tech 2023 Futures Odds

Florida State To Win the National Champ. +650 Bet $100 to win $650 To Win the ACC -155 Bet $155 to win $100 Virginia Tech To Win the ACC +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.