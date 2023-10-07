Doc Redman is ready to compete in the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi, taking place from October 5-7.

Looking to bet on Redman at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +17500 to win the tournament this weekend. Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Redman Odds to Win: +17500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Doc Redman Insights

Redman has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has posted a top-five score in two of his last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over his last 14 rounds, Redman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times.

Redman has finished in the top 10 once in his past five tournaments.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Redman has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 32 -9 276 0 7 0 1 $425,502

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Redman has an average finishing position of 45th in his past three appearances at this event.

Redman made the cut in each of his last three attempts at this event.

The most recent time Redman played this event was in 2021, and he finished 56th.

Country Club of Jackson measures 7,461 yards for this tournament, 444 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,017).

Country Club of Jackson has seen an average tournament score of -7 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Redman has played i the last year (7,284 yards) is 177 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,461).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Redman's Last Time Out

Redman was good on the eight par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, averaging par to finish in the 68th percentile of the field.

His 4.15-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship ranked in the 11th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.97).

Redman shot better than 66% of the golfers at the Fortinet Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.71.

Redman carded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the field averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Redman recorded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.2).

Redman's five birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were less than the tournament average (5.4).

In that most recent outing, Redman's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 4.3).

Redman ended the Fortinet Championship with a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Redman carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.2).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.