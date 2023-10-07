After the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship, David Lipsky is currently 65th with a score of -2.

Looking to wager on David Lipsky at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +25000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Lipsky Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

David Lipsky Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Lipsky has shot better than par on 12 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Lipsky has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In his past five appearances, Lipsky has had an average finish of 38th.

In his past five events, Lipsky has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Lipsky has qualified for the weekend five times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 38 -5 266 0 17 1 2 $1.4M

Other Players at the Sanderson Farms Championship

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Lipsky didn't survive the cut and reach the third round in either of his last two trips to this event.

Lipsky did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

This tournament will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,461 yards, 443 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Lipsky will take to the 7,461-yard course this week at Country Club of Jackson after having played courses with an average length of 7,272 yards in the past year.

Lipsky's Last Time Out

Lipsky was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 95th percentile of competitors.

His 4.03-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship ranked in the 41st percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.97).

Lipsky shot better than 59% of the competitors at the Fortinet Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.71.

Lipsky fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the field averaged 1.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Lipsky did not card a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 2.2).

Lipsky's six birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were more than the tournament average (5.4).

In that last competition, Lipsky's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 4.3).

Lipsky ended the Fortinet Championship carding a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Lipsky bettered the tournament average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

All statistics in this article reflect Lipsky's performance prior to the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.