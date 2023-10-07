The field for the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi will feature Cameron Percy. The par-72 course spans 7,461 yards and the purse is $8,200,000.00 for the tournament, running from October 5-7.

Looking to wager on Percy at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +30000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Percy Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Cameron Percy Insights

Percy has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 12 rounds played.

Over his last 12 rounds, Percy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

Percy has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five events.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five tournaments.

Percy has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 37 -5 280 0 7 0 0 $444,735

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

In Percy's previous seven appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 two times. His average finish has been 33rd.

Percy has six made cuts in his past seven appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Percy played this event was in 2020, and he finished 59th.

This course is set up to play at 7,461 yards, 444 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Country Club of Jackson has seen an average tournament score of -7 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Country Club of Jackson checks in at 7,461 yards, 160 yards longer than the average course Percy has played in the past year (7,301 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Percy's Last Time Out

Percy shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 18th percentile of competitors.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship ranked in the 28th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.97).

Percy shot better than only 21% of the competitors at the Fortinet Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.71.

Percy fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Percy had more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.2).

Percy's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were less than the field average of 5.4.

At that last tournament, Percy carded a bogey or worse on three of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.3).

Percy finished the Fortinet Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with two on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Percy recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field's average of 1.2.

