The 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi will have Brandon Matthews in the field from October 5-7 as the golfers battle the par-72, 7,461-yard course, with a purse of $8,200,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a bet on Matthews at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +75000 to pick up the win this weekend. Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Matthews Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Brandon Matthews Insights

Over his last 10 rounds, Matthews has scored better than par twice, while also posting two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished a single of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Matthews has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his past five tournaments.

Matthews has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 50 -3 282 0 4 0 0 $54,134

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Matthews finished 39th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

This tournament will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,461 yards, 444 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Country Club of Jackson, the scoring average is lower at -7 per tournament.

The average course Matthews has played i the last year (7,290 yards) is 171 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,461).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -8. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -7.

Matthews' Last Time Out

Matthews shot poorly over the eight par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes to finish in the eighth percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.45 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Fortinet Championship, which landed him in the 0 percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Fortinet Championship, Matthews shot better than 78% of the golfers (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Matthews failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Matthews had two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.2).

Matthews carded fewer birdies or better (one) than the field average of 5.4 on the 20 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship.

At that most recent competition, Matthews' par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 4.3).

Matthews ended the Fortinet Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with four on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Fortinet Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Matthews finished without one.

