Austin Smotherman will compete in the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi at Country Club of Jackson from October 5-7.

Looking to place a bet on Smotherman at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +17500 to pick up the win this week. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Smotherman Odds to Win: +17500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Austin Smotherman Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Smotherman has finished under par six times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.

Smotherman has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Smotherman finished outside the top 20.

He has made the cut in one of his past five appearances.

In his past five appearances, Smotherman has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 40 -5 278 0 11 1 1 $660,911

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Smotherman played this event was in 2022, and he finished 67th.

The par-72 course measures 7,461 yards this week, 444 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Golfers at Country Club of Jackson have averaged a score of -7 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

Country Club of Jackson checks in at 7,461 yards, 199 yards longer than the average course Smotherman has played in the past year (7,262 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Smotherman's Last Time Out

Smotherman was in the 38th percentile on par 3s at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship ranked in the 28th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.97).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Fortinet Championship, Smotherman shot better than 37% of the field (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Smotherman shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the tournament average was 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Smotherman had less bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (2.2).

Smotherman's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were less than the field average of 5.4.

At that last competition, Smotherman's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.3).

Smotherman ended the Fortinet Championship with a birdie or better on two of eight par-5s, underperforming the tournament average, 4.4.

The field at the Fortinet Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Smotherman finished without one.

