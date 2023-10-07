Adolis García vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 1
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia and his .676 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Saturday at 1:03 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 1 of the ALDS..
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Rays.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: FS1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .245 with 29 doubles, 39 home runs and 65 walks.
- He ranks 106th in batting average, 68th in on base percentage, and 16th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Garcia enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .211 with one homer.
- Garcia has gotten a hit in 95 of 150 games this year (63.3%), with more than one hit on 30 occasions (20.0%).
- He has gone deep in 36 games this year (24.0%), homering in 6.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 42.7% of his games this year, Garcia has driven in at least one run. In 27 of those games (18.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 76 games this season (50.7%), including multiple runs in 27 games.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|72
|.271
|AVG
|.220
|.359
|OBP
|.297
|.601
|SLG
|.418
|40
|XBH
|28
|25
|HR
|14
|62
|RBI
|45
|80/34
|K/BB
|95/31
|4
|SB
|5
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 177 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- The Orioles will send Bradish (12-7) to the mound for his 31st start of the season. He is 12-7 with a 2.83 ERA and 168 strikeouts through 168 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed two scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
- The 27-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.83), fourth in WHIP (1.043), and 24th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
