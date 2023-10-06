This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Sunflower County, Mississippi. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Mississippi This Week

  • Rankin County
  • Union County
  • Pontotoc County
  • Lee County
  • Forrest County
  • Winston County
  • Tate County
  • De Soto County
  • Marshall County

    • Sunflower County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

    Yazoo City High School at Gentry High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Indianola, MS
    • Conference: 4A Region 3
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.