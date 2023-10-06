Root for your favorite local high school football team in Sharkey County, Mississippi this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Mississippi This Week

  • Tate County
  • De Soto County
  • Winston County
  • Pontotoc County
  • Lee County
  • Forrest County
  • Rankin County
  • Marshall County
  • Union County

    • Sharkey County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

    South Delta High School at West Tallahatchie High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Webb, MS
    • Conference: 1A Region 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.