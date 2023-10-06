There is high school football action in Itawamba County, Mississippi this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Mississippi This Week

Itawamba County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

Amory High School at Itawamba Agricultural High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Fulton, MS

Fulton, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Alcorn Central High School at Mantachie High School