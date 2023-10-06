This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Harrison County, Mississippi. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Mississippi This Week

Harrison County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

Harrison Central High School at St. Martin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Ocean Springs, MS

Ocean Springs, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Hancock High School at West Harrison High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Gulfport, MS

Gulfport, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Long Beach High School at George County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Lucedale, MS

Lucedale, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Biloxi High School at Gulfport High School