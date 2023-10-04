Rangers vs. Rays AL Wild Card Game 2 Probable Starting Pitchers Today - October 4
The Tampa Bay Rays are at home for Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series versus the Texas Rangers, Wednesday at 3:08 PM ET. The Rangers have a 1-0 series lead as they look to move on to the ALDS.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zach Eflin (16-8) to the mound, while Nathan Eovaldi (12-5) will take the ball for the Rangers.
Rangers vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Time: 3:08 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (16-8, 3.50 ERA) vs Eovaldi - TEX (12-5, 3.63 ERA)
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi
- Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.63, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season. Opponents are hitting .225 against him.
- Eovaldi heads into this game with 11 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Eovaldi has put up 21 starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in eight of his 25 outings this season.
Nathan Eovaldi vs. Rays
- The opposing Rays offense has a collective .260 batting average, and is fifth in the league with 1435 total hits and fourth in MLB play with 860 runs scored. They have the fourth-ranked slugging percentage (.445) and are sixth in all of MLB with 230 home runs.
- Eovaldi has a 2.92 ERA and a 1.216 WHIP against the Rays this season in 12 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .196 batting average over two appearances.
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin
- The Rays will hand the ball to Eflin (16-8) for his 32nd start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, Sept. 26, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings against the Boston Red Sox.
- The 29-year-old has pitched in 31 games this season with a 3.50 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .234.
- He has 17 quality starts in 31 chances this season.
- Eflin will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.
- He has made 31 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 3.50 ERA ranks 17th, 1.019 WHIP ranks second, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th.
