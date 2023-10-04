The AL Wild Card Series continues on Wednesday when the Tampa Bay Rays play host to the Texas Rangers. The Rangers will look to clinch a berth in the ALDS when the game begins at 3:08 PM ET on ABC. Zach Eflin will take the mound first for the Rays, while the Rangers will counter with Nathan Eovaldi.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Time: 3:08 PM ET

3:08 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers' 233 home runs rank third in Major League Baseball.

Texas is third in MLB with a .452 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers rank second in MLB with a .263 team batting average.

Texas has scored the third-most runs in baseball this season with 881.

The Rangers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .337.

The Rangers rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.

Texas strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

Texas has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.27) in the majors this season.

The Rangers rank 12th in MLB with a combined 1.267 WHIP this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Eovaldi (12-5) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up seven earned runs and allowed five hits in 3 1/3 innings pitched against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

He has started 25 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

Eovaldi has made 21 starts of five or more innings in 25 chances this season, and averages 5.8 frames when he pitches.

He has eight appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 9/28/2023 Mariners L 3-2 Away Jordan Montgomery Logan Gilbert 9/29/2023 Mariners L 8-0 Away Nathan Eovaldi Bryan Woo 9/30/2023 Mariners W 6-1 Away Andrew Heaney Luis Castillo 10/1/2023 Mariners L 1-0 Away Dane Dunning George Kirby 10/3/2023 Rays W 4-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Tyler Glasnow 10/4/2023 Rays - Away Nathan Eovaldi Zach Eflin

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.