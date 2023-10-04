Rays vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - AL Wild Card Game 2
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Wednesday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (99-63) and the Texas Rangers (90-72) at Tropicana Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Rays taking home the win. Game time is at 3:08 PM ET on October 4.
The Rays will give the nod to Zach Eflin (16-8, 3.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 17 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA).
Rangers vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 3:08 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rays 5, Rangers 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Read More About This Game
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Texas and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.
- The Rangers' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.
- The Rangers have come away with 23 wins in the 48 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Texas has a win-loss record of 8-11 when favored by +120 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Texas is No. 3 in the majors, scoring 5.4 runs per game (881 total runs).
- The Rangers have the 17th-ranked ERA (4.27) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 28
|@ Mariners
|L 3-2
|Jordan Montgomery vs Logan Gilbert
|September 29
|@ Mariners
|L 8-0
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Bryan Woo
|September 30
|@ Mariners
|W 6-1
|Andrew Heaney vs Luis Castillo
|October 1
|@ Mariners
|L 1-0
|Dane Dunning vs George Kirby
|October 3
|@ Rays
|W 4-0
|Jordan Montgomery vs Tyler Glasnow
|October 4
|@ Rays
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Zach Eflin
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.