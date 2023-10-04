Wednesday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (99-63) and the Texas Rangers (90-72) at Tropicana Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Rays taking home the win. Game time is at 3:08 PM ET on October 4.

The Rays will give the nod to Zach Eflin (16-8, 3.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 17 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA).

Rangers vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 3:08 PM ET

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 3:08 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Texas and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

The Rangers' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.

The Rangers have come away with 23 wins in the 48 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Texas has a win-loss record of 8-11 when favored by +120 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Texas is No. 3 in the majors, scoring 5.4 runs per game (881 total runs).

The Rangers have the 17th-ranked ERA (4.27) in the majors this season.

Rangers Schedule