Mississippi BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
If you haven't used BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a shot, getting started is easy. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and make sure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app guide you through the sign-up process.
Wanting to wager on one of today's matchups but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that simple! If the team you picked does win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.
While it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a bigger payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.
Looking for a simpler way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams at the end of the game will be higher or lower than the set "total." That's all there is to it.
Games to Bet on Today
Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 8:08 PM ET
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Phillies (-150)
- Moneyline Underdog: Marlins (+125)
- Total: 8
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Brewers (-130)
- Moneyline Underdog: Diamondbacks (+110)
- Total: 7.5
Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Middle Tennessee (-3.5)
- Middle Tennessee Moneyline: -165
- Jacksonville State Moneyline: +140
- Total: 52
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 4:38 PM ET
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Twins (-135)
- Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jays (+110)
- Total: 7.5
Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 3:08 PM ET
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Rays (-160)
- Moneyline Underdog: Rangers (+135)
- Total: 8
Florida International Panthers vs. New Mexico State Aggies
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Las Cruces, New Mexico
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: New Mexico State (-6.5)
- New Mexico State Moneyline: -250
- Florida International Moneyline: +200
- Total: 48.5
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.