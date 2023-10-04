Jonah Heim vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Jonah Heim (batting .194 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 3:08 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series with the Rangers on top 1-0.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Game Time: 3:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: ABC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Explore More About This Game
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim has 29 doubles, 18 home runs and 40 walks while batting .260.
- Heim has picked up a hit in 85 of 129 games this season, with multiple hits 31 times.
- He has homered in 18 games this year (14.0%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- Heim has had at least one RBI in 39.5% of his games this season (51 of 129), with two or more RBI 23 times (17.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.
- In 48 of 129 games this season, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|63
|.261
|AVG
|.259
|.323
|OBP
|.316
|.500
|SLG
|.384
|30
|XBH
|17
|12
|HR
|6
|48
|RBI
|47
|49/20
|K/BB
|47/20
|0
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Rays' 3.87 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 177 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Eflin (16-8) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 32nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.50 ERA in 177 2/3 innings pitched, with 186 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, Sept. 26 against the Boston Red Sox, the righty threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.50), second in WHIP (1.019), and 17th in K/9 (9.4).
