Wednesday's game features the Milwaukee Brewers (92-70) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) matching up at American Family Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:08 PM ET on October 4.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (12-10) to the mound, while Zac Gallen (17-9) will answer the bell for the Diamondbacks.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 7:08 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 5-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

The Brewers have been favorites in 87 games this season and won 52 (59.8%) of those contests.

This season Milwaukee has won 36 of its 61 games, or 59%, when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Brewers.

Milwaukee has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 728 (4.5 per game).

The Brewers have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 1-2.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Arizona and its foes are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 86 games this year and have walked away with the win 41 times (47.7%) in those games.

This year, Arizona has won 22 of 52 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Arizona scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (746 total, 4.6 per game).

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.49 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 28 Cardinals W 3-0 Corbin Burnes vs Dakota Hudson September 29 Cubs W 4-3 Colin Rea vs Kyle Hendricks September 30 Cubs L 10-6 Eric Lauer vs Jordan Wicks October 1 Cubs W 4-0 Adrian Houser vs Drew Smyly October 3 Diamondbacks L 6-3 Corbin Burnes vs Brandon Pfaadt October 4 Diamondbacks - Freddy Peralta vs Zac Gallen

Diamondbacks Schedule