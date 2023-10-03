Tuesday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (99-63) and the Texas Rangers (90-72) at Tropicana Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-3, with the Rays securing the victory. First pitch is at 3:08 PM ET on October 3.

The Rays will call on Tyler Glasnow (10-7) against the Rangers and Jordan Montgomery (10-11).

Rangers vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 3:08 PM ET

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 3:08 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have posted a mark of 1-2.

When it comes to the over/under, Texas and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its last 10 games.

The last 10 Rangers contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Rangers have come away with 22 wins in the 47 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Texas has a mark of 5-10 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Texas is No. 3 in the majors, scoring 5.4 runs per game (881 total runs).

The Rangers have the 17th-ranked ERA (4.27) in the majors this season.

