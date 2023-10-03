There is one matchup on today's Premier League schedule, Burnley FC squaring off against Luton Town.

Looking for how to watch Premier League action? All the games to watch today are here.

Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Premier League Streaming Live Today

Watch Luton Town vs Burnley FC

Burnley FC travels to play Luton Town at Kenilworth Road in Luton.

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Burnley FC (+165)

Burnley FC (+165) Underdog: Luton Town (+185)

Luton Town (+185) Draw: (+220)

(+220) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.