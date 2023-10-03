Top Player Prop Bets for Phillies vs. Marlins NL Wild Card Series Game 1 on October 3, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Kyle Schwarber, Luis Arraez and others in the Philadelphia Phillies-Miami Marlins matchup at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday at 8:08 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Phillies vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 8:08 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Zack Wheeler Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Wheeler Stats
- The Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (13-6) to the mound for his 33rd start this season.
- In 32 starts this season, he's earned 21 quality starts.
- In 32 starts, Wheeler has pitched through or past the fifth inning 29 times. He has a season average of six frames per outing.
- He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 32 chances this season.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 3.56 ERA ranks 18th, 1.073 WHIP ranks sixth, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 12th.
Wheeler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 28
|4.0
|4
|1
|1
|5
|1
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 23
|7.0
|8
|5
|3
|6
|1
|at Braves
|Sep. 18
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|5
|2
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 12
|5.0
|7
|6
|6
|4
|3
|at Padres
|Sep. 6
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Zack Wheeler's player props with BetMGM.
Kyle Schwarber Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Schwarber Stats
- Schwarber has put up 115 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 47 home runs and 126 walks. He has driven in 104 runs.
- He's slashed .197/.343/.474 on the season.
Schwarber Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Mets
|Oct. 1
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Sep. 30
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|at Mets
|Sep. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 28
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 26
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
Trea Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Turner Stats
- Trea Turner has 170 hits with 35 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with 30 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .266/.320/.459 on the year.
- Turner has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with three doubles and an RBI.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mets
|Sep. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 28
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 23
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner or other Phillies players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 30 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 35 walks and 69 RBI (203 total hits). He has stolen three bases.
- He's slashing .354/.393/.469 on the year.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Sep. 29
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 23
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 22
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 18
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 17
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|2
|3
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has 124 hits with 23 doubles, 36 home runs, 65 walks and 75 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .248/.339/.509 on the year.
- Soler brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with a double, two walks and two RBI.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Sep. 30
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Pirates
|Sep. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mets
|Sep. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 24
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.