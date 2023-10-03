On Tuesday, Mitch Garver (.294 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, five walks and five RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 3:08 PM ET. The clubs will take the field to start the AL Wild Card Series.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Game Time: 3:08 PM ET

3:08 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: ABC

ABC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Garver? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is hitting .270 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 44 walks.

In 64.4% of his games this season (56 of 87), Garver has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (21.8%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 87 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 17 of them (19.5%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

Garver has picked up an RBI in 34.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 35 games this season (40.2%), including nine multi-run games (10.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 41 .291 AVG .248 .392 OBP .347 .536 SLG .462 17 XBH 13 10 HR 9 27 RBI 23 48/23 K/BB 34/21 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings