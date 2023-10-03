The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung (.162 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 3:08 PM ET. The clubs will square off to begin the AL Wild Card Series.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

3:08 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: ABC

ABC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is batting .266 with 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 30 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 100th, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.

In 68.9% of his games this season (84 of 122), Jung has picked up at least one hit, and in 36 of those games (29.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 20 games this year, he has homered (16.4%, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish).

Jung has had an RBI in 40 games this season (32.8%), including 20 multi-RBI outings (16.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 40.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 22 games with multiple runs (18.0%).

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 58 .272 AVG .260 .336 OBP .294 .472 SLG .463 23 XBH 26 12 HR 11 40 RBI 30 79/20 K/BB 71/10 0 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings