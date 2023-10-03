Josh Jung vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung (.162 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 3:08 PM ET. The clubs will square off to begin the AL Wild Card Series.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Game Time: 3:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: ABC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is batting .266 with 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 30 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 100th, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.
- In 68.9% of his games this season (84 of 122), Jung has picked up at least one hit, and in 36 of those games (29.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 20 games this year, he has homered (16.4%, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Jung has had an RBI in 40 games this season (32.8%), including 20 multi-RBI outings (16.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 40.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 22 games with multiple runs (18.0%).
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|58
|.272
|AVG
|.260
|.336
|OBP
|.294
|.472
|SLG
|.463
|23
|XBH
|26
|12
|HR
|11
|40
|RBI
|30
|79/20
|K/BB
|71/10
|0
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Rays have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.87).
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 177 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Glasnow (10-7) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.60 ERA in 120 2/3 innings pitched, with 162 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went five scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering two hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.60 ERA and 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .209 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.