Best Bets, Odds for the Saints vs. Buccaneers Game – Week 4
The New Orleans Saints (2-1) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) play on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Caesars Superdome in a clash of NFC South opponents, and here are best bets recommendations.
When is Saints vs. Buccaneers?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The BetMGM line for this matchup is within 0.3 points of the model. Stay away from this one.
- The Saints have a 64.3% chance to win this matchup, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Saints have put together a 2-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).
- New Orleans has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -180 or shorter.
- The Buccaneers have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.
- This season, Tampa Bay has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: New Orleans (-3.5)
- The Saints have not won a game against the spread this season (0-2-1).
- The Buccaneers have covered the spread in a matchup two times this season (2-1-0).
- In games it has played as 3.5-point underdogs or more, the Buccaneers have an ATS record of 1-1.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (40)
- New Orleans and Tampa Bay combine to average three fewer points per game than the over/under of 40 set for this matchup (including the postseason).
- The Saints and the Buccaneers have seen their opponents average a combined 3.6 fewer points per game than the over/under of 40 set for this game.
- The Saints have not hit the over on a point total in three games with a set over/under.
- Out of Buccaneers three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).
