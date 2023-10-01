The Texas Rangers (90-71) visit the Seattle Mariners (87-74) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

The Mariners will give the nod to George Kirby (12-10) versus the Rangers and Dane Dunning (12-6).

Rangers vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (12-10, 3.46 ERA) vs Dunning - TEX (12-6, 3.77 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning

The Rangers are sending Dunning (12-6) to the mound to make his 26th start of the season. He is 12-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 169 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.77, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 34 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .249 batting average against him.

Dunning has collected 12 quality starts this season.

Dunning will aim to pitch five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging five frames per outing.

In nine of his 34 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Dane Dunning vs. Mariners

He meets a Mariners offense that ranks 12th in the league with 757 total runs scored while batting .243 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .414 slugging percentage (16th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 210 home runs (11th in the league).

In 11 1/3 innings over two appearances against the Mariners this season, Dunning has a 4.76 ERA and a 1.147 WHIP while his opponents are batting .238.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby

Kirby (12-10) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 31st start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he allowed five hits in six scoreless innings against the Houston Astros.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.46 and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .249 in 30 games this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Kirby will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 30 chances this season.

The 25-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.46), fourth in WHIP (1.056), and 33rd in K/9 (8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

George Kirby vs. Rangers

The Rangers have scored 881 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB. They are batting .263 for the campaign with 233 home runs, third in the league.

The Rangers have gone 6-for-27 with a double in seven innings this season against the right-hander.

