Nate Lowe vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Nate Lowe (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 157 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI) in his last game against the Mariners.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|How to Watch Rangers vs Mariners
|Rangers vs Mariners Odds
|Rangers vs Mariners Prediction
|Rangers vs Mariners Player Props
|Rangers vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .263 with 38 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 93 walks.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 61st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 23rd and he is 92nd in slugging.
- Lowe has had a hit in 114 of 160 games this year (71.3%), including multiple hits 42 times (26.3%).
- In 17 games this year, he has homered (10.6%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).
- In 57 games this year (35.6%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 21 of those games (13.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 68 games this year, with multiple runs 17 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|80
|.270
|AVG
|.256
|.360
|OBP
|.364
|.443
|SLG
|.390
|30
|XBH
|28
|11
|HR
|6
|48
|RBI
|34
|82/41
|K/BB
|81/52
|1
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.78 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 184 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Kirby gets the start for the Mariners, his 31st of the season. He is 12-10 with a 3.46 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 184 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when the righty went six scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.46), fourth in WHIP (1.056), and 33rd in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.