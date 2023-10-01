Jonah Heim vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jonah Heim, with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the hill, October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a walk) in his most recent game against the Mariners.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|How to Watch Rangers vs Mariners
|Rangers vs Mariners Odds
|Rangers vs Mariners Prediction
|Rangers vs Mariners Player Props
|Rangers vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is hitting .259 with 29 doubles, 18 home runs and 40 walks.
- Heim has had a hit in 83 of 127 games this year (65.4%), including multiple hits 31 times (24.4%).
- In 18 games this season, he has gone deep (14.2%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Heim has had an RBI in 51 games this year (40.2%), including 23 multi-RBI outings (18.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.
- In 37.8% of his games this year (48 of 127), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (9.4%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|62
|.261
|AVG
|.258
|.323
|OBP
|.316
|.500
|SLG
|.384
|30
|XBH
|17
|12
|HR
|6
|48
|RBI
|47
|49/20
|K/BB
|47/20
|0
|SB
|2
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.78 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (184 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kirby (12-10) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 31st start of the season. He's put together a 3.46 ERA in 184 2/3 innings pitched, with 165 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, the righty tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.46), fourth in WHIP (1.056), and 33rd in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.