On Sunday, Adolis Garcia (.390 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Adolis García At The Plate

  • Garcia is hitting .245 with 29 doubles, 39 home runs and 65 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 106th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.
  • Garcia has gotten a hit in 92 of 147 games this year (62.6%), with more than one hit on 30 occasions (20.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in 23.8% of his games in 2023, and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Garcia has picked up an RBI in 42.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 18.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in eight contests.
  • He has scored at least once 75 times this year (51.0%), including 27 games with multiple runs (18.4%).

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
76 GP 71
.271 AVG .219
.359 OBP .296
.601 SLG .419
40 XBH 28
25 HR 14
62 RBI 45
80/34 K/BB 94/31
4 SB 5

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (184 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his 31st of the season. He is 12-10 with a 3.46 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 184 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.46), fourth in WHIP (1.056), and 33rd in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
