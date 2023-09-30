The Texas State Bobcats (3-1) visit the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in a matchup between Sun Belt rivals at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Southern Miss is a 5.5-point underdog. The total is 60.5 points for this game.

On the offensive side of the ball, Texas State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 13th-best in the FBS by averaging 41.8 points per game. The Bobcats rank 87th on defense (27.3 points allowed per game). From an offensive perspective, Southern Miss is accumulating 337.5 total yards per contest (101st-ranked). It ranks 84th in the FBS on defense (379.8 total yards surrendered per game).

Southern Miss vs. Texas State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium

M.M. Roberts Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Texas State vs Southern Miss Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas State -5.5 -110 -110 60.5 -110 -110 -225 +185

Southern Miss Betting Records & Stats

Southern Miss has put together a 0-3-0 record against the spread this year.

The Golden Eagles have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more this year twice, and failed to cover both times.

Two of Southern Miss' three games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

Southern Miss has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

This season, Southern Miss has been at least a +185 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Southern Miss Stats Leaders

Billy Wiles leads Southern Miss with 813 yards on 71-of-131 passing with five touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Rodrigues Clark, has carried the ball 33 times for 234 yards (58.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

Frank Gore Jr. has collected 208 yards (on 50 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Jakarius Caston has totaled 13 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 246 (61.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 23 times and has two touchdowns.

Latreal Jones has caught 15 passes and compiled 177 receiving yards (44.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Tiaquelin Mims' 17 targets have resulted in 10 catches for 122 yards.

Josh Ratcliff paces the team with 2.0 sacks, and also has 1.0 TFL and 11 tackles.

So far Jay Stanley leads the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has racked up 20 tackles and two interceptions this season.

