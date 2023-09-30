Southern Miss vs. Texas State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
A matchup of Sun Belt teams features the Texas State Bobcats (3-1) squaring off against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The Bobcats are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 62.5 points.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas State vs. Southern Miss matchup in this article.
Southern Miss vs. Texas State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Southern Miss vs. Texas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas State Moneyline
|Southern Miss Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas State (-5.5)
|62.5
|-250
|+200
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Texas State (-5.5)
|62.5
|-230
|+188
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 5 Odds
- Boise State vs Memphis
- USC vs Colorado
- Baylor vs UCF
- Georgia vs Auburn
- Temple vs Tulsa
- Kansas vs Texas
- Clemson vs Syracuse
- Florida vs Kentucky
- Louisville vs NC State
- Cincinnati vs BYU
- Michigan vs Nebraska
- UAB vs Tulane
- Utah vs Oregon State
Southern Miss vs. Texas State Betting Trends
- Southern Miss has not won against the spread this season in three chances.
- The Golden Eagles have not covered the spread when an underdog by 5.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
- Texas State has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Bobcats have not covered the spread when favored by 5.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
Southern Miss 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|To Win the Sun Belt
|+2200
|Bet $100 to win $2200
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.