On Saturday, Robbie Grossman (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 158 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

  • Grossman has 23 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 57 walks while hitting .239.
  • Grossman has picked up a hit in 62 of 111 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.
  • He has hit a home run in 9.0% of his games in 2023 (10 of 111), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Grossman has had an RBI in 30 games this year (27.0%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (11.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored a run in 42 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
57 GP 54
.229 AVG .247
.321 OBP .361
.373 SLG .418
16 XBH 18
4 HR 6
26 RBI 23
47/25 K/BB 49/32
0 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Mariners have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (184 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 33rd of the season. He is 14-8 with a 3.24 ERA and 215 strikeouts through 194 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when the righty went six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • This season, the 30-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.24), fifth in WHIP (1.065), and 11th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers.
