Marcus Semien has 99 RBI, and will try to notch his 100th when his Texas Rangers (89-71) take on the Seattle Mariners (87-73) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

The Mariners will call on Luis Castillo (14-8) against the Rangers and Andrew Heaney (10-6).

Rangers vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Time: 7:15 PM ET

TV: FOX

Location: Seattle, Washington

Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (14-8, 3.24 ERA) vs Heaney - TEX (10-6, 4.28 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

Heaney (10-6) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 28th start of the season. He's put together a 4.28 ERA in 143 2/3 innings pitched, with 149 strikeouts.

His last time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when the lefty threw one scoreless inning against the Seattle Mariners without giving up a hit.

In 33 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.28, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.

Heaney is trying to record his eighth quality start of the season in this matchup.

Heaney will try to secure his 19th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.3 innings per appearance.

He will try for his fifth straight appearance without surrendering an earned run.

Andrew Heaney vs. Mariners

The opposing Mariners offense has a collective .243 batting average, and is 19th in the league with 1321 total hits and 12th in MLB action with 756 runs scored. They have the 15th-ranked slugging percentage (.414) and are 11th in all of MLB with 209 home runs.

In 13 innings over four appearances against the Mariners this season, Heaney has a 4.15 ERA and a 1.385 WHIP while his opponents are batting .196.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo

The Mariners' Castillo (14-8) will make his 33rd start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings against the Houston Astros, giving up five earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 32 games this season with an ERA of 3.24, a 4.22 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.065.

He has earned a quality start 18 times in 32 starts this season.

Castillo has 32 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has nine appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 32 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 3.24 ERA ranks eighth, 1.065 WHIP ranks fifth, and 10 K/9 ranks 11th.

Luis Castillo vs. Rangers

The Rangers have scored 875 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB. They are batting .263 for the campaign with 233 home runs, third in the league.

The Rangers have gone 13-for-47 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI in two games against the right-hander this season.

