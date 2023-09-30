Rafael Devers sits at 99 RBI, and will look for his 100th when the Boston Red Sox (77-83) meet the Baltimore Orioles (100-60) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

The Orioles will give the nod to Kyle Gibson (15-9, 4.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 16 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Kutter Crawford (6-8, 4.16 ERA).

Orioles vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gibson - BAL (15-9, 4.86 ERA) vs Crawford - BOS (6-8, 4.16 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Gibson

The Orioles will send Gibson (15-9) to the mound for his 33rd start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians.

The 35-year-old has pitched in 32 games this season with an ERA of 4.86, a 2.83 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.310.

He has earned a quality start 17 times in 32 starts this season.

In 32 starts this season, Gibson has lasted five or more innings 27 times, with an average of 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 32 chances this season.

Kyle Gibson vs. Red Sox

The Red Sox have scored 764 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB. They have 1418 hits, fourth in baseball, with 182 home runs (18th in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Red Sox one time this season, allowing them to go 6-for-19 with a double, a triple and four RBI in five innings.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kutter Crawford

Crawford makes the start for the Red Sox, his 23rd of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.16 ERA and 128 strikeouts over 123 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 27-year-old has a 4.16 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 30 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .226 to opposing batters.

Crawford enters the outing with three quality starts under his belt this year.

Crawford will try to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 4.1 frames per outing.

In seven of his 30 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

