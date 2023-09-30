SEC foes meet when the No. 13 LSU Tigers (3-1) and the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels (3-1) play on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

LSU ranks 71st in scoring defense this season (25 points allowed per game), but has been shining on offense, ranking ninth-best in the FBS with 42.8 points per game. Ole Miss' offensive attack has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 11th-best in the FBS with 42 points per contest. In terms of defense, it is surrendering 18.5 points per game, which ranks 33rd.

Here we will go deep into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN.

Ole Miss vs. LSU Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Ole Miss vs. LSU Key Statistics

Ole Miss LSU 470.3 (30th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 530.3 (12th) 351.8 (59th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.3 (64th) 146.8 (77th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.8 (38th) 323.5 (13th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 338.5 (10th) 3 (12th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (12th) 6 (57th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (76th)

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has been a dual threat for Ole Miss this season. He has 1,096 passing yards (274 per game) while completing 63.1% of his passes. He's thrown seven touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 219 yards (54.8 ypg) on 44 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Quinshon Judkins has piled up 57 carries and totaled 201 yards with four touchdowns while also gaining 80 yards through the air .

Jordan Watkins has totaled 24 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 347 (86.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 33 times and has one touchdown.

Dayton Wade has 16 receptions (on 23 targets) for a total of 303 yards (75.8 yards per game) this year.

Tre Harris' eight grabs (on 12 targets) have netted him 188 yards (47 ypg) and five touchdowns.

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels has thrown for 1,297 yards, completing 72.6% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 193 yards (48.3 ypg) on 45 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Logan Diggs has 253 rushing yards on 38 carries with one touchdown.

Malik Nabers' team-high 523 yards as a receiver have come on 32 receptions (out of 46 targets) with five touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. has reeled in 25 passes while averaging 103.3 yards per game and scoring five touchdowns.

Kyren Lacy has a total of 99 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in six passes and scoring one touchdown.

