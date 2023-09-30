Nate Lowe vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Nate Lowe -- with an on-base percentage of .159 in his past 10 games, 201 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on September 30 at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .261 with 38 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 92 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 66th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 96th in the league in slugging.
- Lowe has reached base via a hit in 113 games this season (of 159 played), and had multiple hits in 41 of those games.
- He has homered in 10.7% of his games in 2023 (17 of 159), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has had at least one RBI in 35.2% of his games this year (56 of 159), with two or more RBI 21 times (13.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 42.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 17 games with multiple runs (10.7%).
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|79
|.270
|AVG
|.252
|.360
|OBP
|.361
|.443
|SLG
|.382
|30
|XBH
|27
|11
|HR
|6
|48
|RBI
|33
|82/41
|K/BB
|79/51
|1
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (184 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Mariners are sending Castillo (14-8) to the mound for his 33rd start of the season. He is 14-8 with a 3.24 ERA and 215 strikeouts through 194 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he went six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.24), fifth in WHIP (1.065), and 11th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
