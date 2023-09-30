On Saturday, Mitch Garver (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Texas Rangers face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is hitting .274 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 44 walks.

In 65.1% of his 86 games this season, Garver has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 19.8% of his games this year, and 5.6% of his plate appearances.

Garver has driven in a run in 30 games this year (34.9%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (11.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 35 of 86 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 40 .291 AVG .255 .392 OBP .356 .536 SLG .475 17 XBH 13 10 HR 9 27 RBI 23 48/23 K/BB 32/21 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings