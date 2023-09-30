The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-3) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Florida A&M Rattlers (3-1) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Rice-Totten Stadium in a SWAC clash.

Mississippi Valley State sports the best defense this season in terms of total yards (138.7 yards allowed per game), but ranks -1-worst on the offensive side of the ball (124.0 yards per game). Florida A&M is compiling 394.5 total yards per contest on offense this season (35th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 290.3 total yards per contest (31st-ranked).

We dive into all of the details you need before this matchup begins in this article, including how to watch on Valley SN.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Florida A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Valley SN

Valley SN City: Itta Bena, Mississippi

Itta Bena, Mississippi Venue: Rice-Totten Stadium

Mississippi Valley State vs. Florida A&M Key Statistics

Mississippi Valley State Florida A&M 124.0 (130th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394.5 (25th) 138.7 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 290.3 (45th) 47.7 (128th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 113.5 (100th) 76.3 (128th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 281.0 (12th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (122nd) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Mississippi Valley State Stats Leaders

Ty'Jarian Williams has 157 pass yards for Mississippi Valley State, completing 62.2% of his passes this season.

Jared Wilson has racked up 100 yards on 18 carries.

Jakobe Thomas has been handed the ball one time this year and racked up 33 yards (11.0 per game).

Kerrick Ross' team-leading 59 yards as a receiver have come on seven catches (out of 11 targets).

Malik Antwine has put together a 44-yard season so far, reeling in five passes on five targets.

Cobie Bates has been the target of 10 passes and hauled in five grabs for 34 yards, an average of 11.3 yards per contest.

Florida A&M Stats Leaders

Jeremy Moussa has thrown for 1,089 yards (272.3 per game) while completing 59.8% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Terrell Jennings is his team's leading rusher with 33 carries for 178 yards, or 44.5 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well.

Jaquez Yant has racked up 140 yards (on 33 attempts) with one touchdown.

Jah'Marae Sheread leads his squad with 222 receiving yards on 21 receptions with one touchdown.

Marcus Riley has recorded 198 receiving yards (49.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 12 receptions.

Nicholas Dixon's 10 grabs (on nine targets) have netted him 194 yards (48.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

