Mississippi Valley State vs. Florida A&M Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 30
The Florida A&M Rattlers are expected to win their game versus the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, based on our computer projection model. If you're looking for more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.
Mississippi Valley State vs. Florida A&M Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Florida A&M (-16.4)
|41.8
|Florida A&M 29, Mississippi Valley State 13
Mississippi Valley State Betting Info (2022)
- The Delta Devils went 4-6-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, just two of Delta Devils games hit the over.
Florida A&M Betting Info (2022)
- The Rattlers covered eight times in 10 games with a spread last season.
- A total of four of Rattlers games last year hit the over.
Delta Devils vs. Rattlers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Mississippi Valley State
|10.3
|34.7
|--
|--
|7.0
|35.0
|Florida A&M
|26.5
|17.0
|27.0
|10.0
|24.0
|38.0
