The No. 12 Alabama Crimson Tide (3-1) will face off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-2) in SEC action on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. The Bulldogs are currently heavy, 14-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 46.5 points.

Mississippi State vs. Alabama Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Starkville, Mississippi
  • Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Mississippi State vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline Mississippi State Moneyline
BetMGM Alabama (-14) 46.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Alabama (-14.5) 46.5 -710 +490 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Mississippi State vs. Alabama Betting Trends

  • Mississippi State has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • Alabama has covered twice in four matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Crimson Tide have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 14-point favorites.

Mississippi State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the SEC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

