Marcus Semien -- with a slugging percentage of .641 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on September 30 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Mariners.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.480) thanks to 72 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 25th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.

Semien has picked up a hit in 73.8% of his 160 games this season, with multiple hits in 33.1% of those games.

In 16.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Semien has picked up an RBI in 66 games this year (41.3%), with more than one RBI in 22 of those games (13.8%).

In 89 of 160 games this season, he has scored, and 23 of those games included multiple runs.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 79 .292 AVG .264 .360 OBP .340 .535 SLG .426 42 XBH 30 18 HR 11 54 RBI 45 43/35 K/BB 65/36 9 SB 5

Mariners Pitching Rankings