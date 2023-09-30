Marcus Semien vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Marcus Semien -- with a slugging percentage of .641 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on September 30 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Mariners.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.480) thanks to 72 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 25th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.
- Semien has picked up a hit in 73.8% of his 160 games this season, with multiple hits in 33.1% of those games.
- In 16.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Semien has picked up an RBI in 66 games this year (41.3%), with more than one RBI in 22 of those games (13.8%).
- In 89 of 160 games this season, he has scored, and 23 of those games included multiple runs.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|79
|.292
|AVG
|.264
|.360
|OBP
|.340
|.535
|SLG
|.426
|42
|XBH
|30
|18
|HR
|11
|54
|RBI
|45
|43/35
|K/BB
|65/36
|9
|SB
|5
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.76).
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 184 home runs (1.2 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Castillo (14-8) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 33rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.24 ERA in 194 1/3 innings pitched, with 215 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.24 ERA ranks eighth, 1.065 WHIP ranks fifth, and 10 K/9 ranks 11th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.