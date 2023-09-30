Jonah Heim vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Jonah Heim and his .389 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (71 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Seattle Mariners and Luis Castillo on September 30 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is batting .259 with 29 doubles, 18 home runs and 39 walks.
- Heim has picked up a hit in 82 of 126 games this season, with multiple hits 31 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Heim has had at least one RBI in 39.7% of his games this year (50 of 126), with two or more RBI 22 times (17.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 13 contests.
- He has scored in 48 of 126 games this year, and more than once 12 times.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|61
|.261
|AVG
|.258
|.323
|OBP
|.314
|.500
|SLG
|.387
|30
|XBH
|17
|12
|HR
|6
|48
|RBI
|44
|49/20
|K/BB
|46/19
|0
|SB
|2
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (184 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Mariners will send Castillo (14-8) out for his 33rd start of the season. He is 14-8 with a 3.24 ERA and 215 strikeouts in 194 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Houston Astros, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.24), fifth in WHIP (1.065), and 11th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers.
