Corey Seager vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Corey Seager, with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, September 30 at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager has 154 hits and an OBP of .393, both of which lead Texas hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks fifth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is second in slugging.
- In 76.9% of his games this year (90 of 117), Seager has picked up at least one hit, and in 45 of those games (38.5%) he recorded at least two.
- In 26.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 46.2% of his games this year, Seager has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- In 61 of 117 games this season, he has scored, and 23 of those games included multiple runs.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|53
|.333
|AVG
|.324
|.403
|OBP
|.381
|.703
|SLG
|.548
|46
|XBH
|29
|23
|HR
|10
|56
|RBI
|40
|43/28
|K/BB
|42/21
|1
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (184 total, 1.2 per game).
- Castillo (14-8 with a 3.24 ERA and 215 strikeouts in 194 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 33rd of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty went six innings against the Houston Astros, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.24 ERA ranks eighth, 1.065 WHIP ranks fifth, and 10 K/9 ranks 11th among qualifying pitchers this season.
