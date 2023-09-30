The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Mariners.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia has 29 doubles, 39 home runs and 64 walks while hitting .245.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 104th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 18th in the league in slugging.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 91 of 146 games this season, with multiple hits 30 times.

He has gone deep in 24.0% of his games in 2023, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has driven home a run in 63 games this season (43.2%), including more than one RBI in 18.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

He has scored in 50.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 18.5%.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 70 .271 AVG .218 .359 OBP .294 .601 SLG .422 40 XBH 28 25 HR 14 62 RBI 45 80/34 K/BB 92/30 4 SB 5

Mariners Pitching Rankings